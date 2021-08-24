Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target Cut to C$2.75

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of TOLWF stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.09. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

