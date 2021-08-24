Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PDS. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.99 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

NYSE:PDS opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $405.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.19.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.