MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $6.33 Million Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in KB Home were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in KB Home by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

Shares of KBH opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

