$0.12 EPS Expected for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $191.64 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIOT shares. TheStreet lowered Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $5.03 on Thursday. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIOT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

