CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $159.41 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.41.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,076 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,532 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,216,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after acquiring an additional 135,841 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $125.02 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.90.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

