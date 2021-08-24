Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives $8.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACB. BMO Capital Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.