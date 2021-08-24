Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Cuts Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,653 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of MAG Silver worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in MAG Silver by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 282.83 and a beta of 1.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

