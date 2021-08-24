The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Increased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,977 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Kroger by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in The Kroger by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Kroger by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Kroger by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 777,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after acquiring an additional 55,293 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. lifted their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

