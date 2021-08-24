AIA Group Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,415,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 169,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,118,000 after purchasing an additional 32,207 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,434 shares of company stock worth $221,832,240 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $667.29 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $674.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.87.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

