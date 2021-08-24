2,451 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 10.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.4% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $3,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,152,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,217,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total value of $1,035,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,600 shares of company stock worth $85,748,830. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Argus increased their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $411.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.58. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $166.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

