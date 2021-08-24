Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $46,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $318.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $323.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.25.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,025 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,153. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.