MV Capital Management Inc. Takes $46,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Generac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $415.03 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $457.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $415.01.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.19.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

