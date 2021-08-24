Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

MRCC stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.40. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 82.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.