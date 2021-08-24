MV Capital Management Inc. Invests $41,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 66.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,786 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.28.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.87. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.89 and a one year high of $62.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

