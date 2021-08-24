LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL) Plans $0.01 Final Dividend

LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.15.
About LaserBond
