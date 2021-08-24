The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.
TSE:BNS opened at C$80.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$79.47. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$53.54 and a 12 month high of C$82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93.
The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.85 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.8999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.
