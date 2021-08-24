Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.13% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.
Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.
In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 161.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,216 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
