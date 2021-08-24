Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 161.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,216 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

