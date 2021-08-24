ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Barclays

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $49.90.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. Equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,437.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 129,650 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at $742,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at $3,199,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 29.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 204,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after buying an additional 46,668 shares in the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

