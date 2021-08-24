Pivotal Research Increases Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target to $267.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price lifted by Pivotal Research from $226.00 to $267.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.67.

LBRDK stock opened at $187.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.52 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $133.86 and a twelve month high of $188.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

