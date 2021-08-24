Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.99 EPS

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($5.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.99), Fidelity Earnings reports. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MSGE opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.84. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.