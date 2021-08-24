Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Target Price at C$53.87

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$49.01 on Friday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$49.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.