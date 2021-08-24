Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $297,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $209.14 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.08 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.