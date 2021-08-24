Aeryus (AER) Market Capitalization Achieves $272,969.57

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Aeryus has traded 643.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeryus has a total market capitalization of $272,969.57 and approximately $1.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeryus coin can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.38 or 0.00369797 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001637 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.01 or 0.00953034 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeryus Profile

Aeryus is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 coins. The official message board for Aeryus is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeryus is aeryus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AERYUS is a collection of blockchain tools and payment solutions that will enable mass adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. AERYUS will provide payment solutions, block chain compliance, APIs, a block explorer, mind-bending machine learning and AI algorithms. Using the AERYUS platform, merchants and consumers can enjoy the benefits of the unique ability of cryptocurrencies to span across borders, facilitate financial transactions with ease and security all while providing the worldwide marketplace a piece of mind that has not existed in our current B2C, B2B and C2C financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Aeryus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeryus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeryus using one of the exchanges listed above.

