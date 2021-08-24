Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Hits $3.90 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. Algorand has a total market cap of $3.90 billion and $195.33 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00100103 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.73 or 0.00297523 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00011078 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00049321 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00016790 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.55 or 0.02641141 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,690,020,963 coins and its circulating supply is 3,436,661,265 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.