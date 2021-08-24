Wright Investors Service Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 22.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRG opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.75. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. Equities analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Garner acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $107,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at $740,152.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

