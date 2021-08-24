MV Capital Management Inc. Has $236,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

LLY opened at $267.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $256.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

