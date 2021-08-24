Wright Investors Service Inc. Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,848 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $144.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

