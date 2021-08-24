Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $219.62 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

