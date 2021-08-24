Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $454.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $460.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

