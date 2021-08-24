Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $5,008,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.0% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 197,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.81. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

