MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Purchases Shares of 11,330 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $804,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 413,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.19. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

