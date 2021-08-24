BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.38.

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.32. BTRS has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,087.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,710,395 shares of company stock worth $43,542,253 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BTRS by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,998 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BTRS by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,356,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,834,000 after buying an additional 394,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BTRS by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,516,000 after buying an additional 2,543,408 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $59,541,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BTRS by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after buying an additional 173,465 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

