Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Shift Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Shift Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

SFT opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.75. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $14.49.

In other news, insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Shift Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

