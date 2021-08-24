WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

MAPS opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.00.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

