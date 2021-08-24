Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $59.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CSCO. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $246.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,606. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $18,921,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.