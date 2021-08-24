Wedbush Begins Coverage on Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Investment analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OMGA stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. Omega Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

