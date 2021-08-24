PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $431.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.98.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. Research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

