Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $180,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after purchasing an additional 170,311 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,354,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG opened at $162.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.