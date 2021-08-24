Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.20. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Legend Biotech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.