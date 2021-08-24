Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.330-$3.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Sysco stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

