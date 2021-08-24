Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN ECF opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.90. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.40% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $18,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

