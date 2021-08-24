Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Smartgroup’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30.
About Smartgroup
Featured Article: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for Smartgroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartgroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.