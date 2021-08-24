Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Smartgroup’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30.

About Smartgroup

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides employee management services. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, share plan administration, and outsourced payroll services.

