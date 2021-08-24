Cowen Upgrades Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to “Outperform”

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OVV. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,435,000 after purchasing an additional 568,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $2,277,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 31,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

