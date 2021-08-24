MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Increases Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.77. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

