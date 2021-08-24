SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,128,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 36.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $584.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $620.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

