Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,474,000 after buying an additional 130,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,014,000 after acquiring an additional 155,733 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after acquiring an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,158 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC stock opened at $122.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.