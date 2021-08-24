SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 41 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in The Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot stock opened at $327.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James upped their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

