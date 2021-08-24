CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Rating Reiterated by Boenning Scattergood

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $26.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

