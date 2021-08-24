Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 581 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

Shares of CI stock opened at $207.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.54. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.