Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,509 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $30,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock opened at $102.16 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $104.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

